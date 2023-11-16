Tiger 3 managed to hang in there on Wednesday as 21.25 crores came in. As has been the case with the film right from the day of release, each day is a mixed bag where there is an advantage as well as a disadvantage. This was the same on Wednesday as well, since morning and early afternoon shows were helped by Bhai Dooj’s partial holiday, whereas later afternoon, evening, and night shows were impacted by the exciting World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand.

As a result, the collections gained a bit but then also lost a lot, and taking all of that into consideration, the numbers that have come in are overall good. The fact that it still managed to collect in the 20s is a good deal since, at the end of the day, from an absolute score perspective, it works with 169.75 crores coming in 4 days. Yes, all eyes are set on the records that the film manages to score, and the competition is not with the films from pre-pandemic but post-pandemic as the box office has emerged as a different beast altogether post Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

With this score, it’s now quite clear that Tiger 3 is not competing with 2023 all-time mega blockbusters. In fact, even last year’s KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] is out of the question. However, it has to be seen that how far Tiger 3 reaches while competing with pre-pandemic all time highest grossers like Dangal, Sanju, PK, and, of course, Tiger Zinda Hai. Today there would be some spillover due to holiday advantage, and then a regular weekend begins starting tomorrow, which means there are expectations of that one big push again before the regular weekdays begin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

