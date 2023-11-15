Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 has slowed down at the ticket windows with the conclusion of the festive season. Maneesh Sharma’s directorial was released on the occasion of Diwali and brought some fantastic collections till Govardhan Pooja. Cricket World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand have affected the footfalls majorly today. Scroll below for early trends on day 4.

So far, the Tiger threequel has added a total of 148.50 crores to its box office collections. The advance booking trends have been underwhelming, but spot bookings and over-the-counter sales at single screens have always been the big surprise for Salman Khan’s films. Yesterday marked another proof as the film clocked in 44.75 crores, even higher than its opening day numbers.

India vs New Zealand match impacted footfalls!

Even the A-listers, including Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and David Beckham, amongst others, were spotted at the Wankhede stadium celebrating Virat Kohli‘s record-breaking inning and Shreyas Iyer’s century. India has a massive fan base when it comes to Cricket, so it was expected that the masses would stay glued to their television screens at home rather than visit the theatre halls to watch Tiger 3.

Early trends of day 4 for Tiger 3

It is unfortunate that the overlapping of India vs New Zealand on Bhai Dooj affected the earnings of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi’s films in a huge way. As per the early trends flowing in, Tiger 3 is adding box office collections in the range of 21-23 crores on day 4.

This is a further drop of over 53-48% from yesterday’s earnings of 44.75 crores. Will this downfall continue further? Only time will tell. Currently, the total collection stands somewhere between 169.50-171.50 crores.

Meanwhile, there sure is a ray of hope. There’s no competition at the ticket windows, and Tiger 3 has a massive chance of redemption. All it needs to do is maintain a stronghold in the next two days; half the job is done there as the upcoming weekend will witness a jump.

What worked in favor so far?

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s cameo appearances surely did leave the viewers excited. However, the mixed response upon release is what affected the buzz around YRF’s spy film. What is also to be noted here is that despite the not-so-favorable initial reviews, Salman Khan managed to hit his biggest-ever opener. Katrina Kaif added another century to her kitty, now tying with Deepika Padukone. This film has also been a game-changer for Emraan Hashmi in terms of his box office records.

Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The film was released on Sunday, 12th November, 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

