While Salman Khan is of course setting a plethora of records with Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif is enjoying her journey as well with this biggie. While the film entered the 100 Crore Club yesterday itself, it has now also emerged as Katrina’s biggest ever when it comes to the moolah accumulated in the weekend/first three days.

Just like Salman Khan, she too had Tiger Zinda Hai as her biggest ever when it comes to the box office opening. The collections of 2017 Christmas release Tiger Zinda Hai were huge at 114.93 crores. On the other hand the next in line with anther Christmas release Dhoom: 3 with Aamir Khan and Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. Incidentally, all of these are backed by Yash Raj Films.

Now the film with the same production house has resulted in Katrina Kaif scoring her biggest ever in the form of Tiger 3. The franchise has in fact been doing the trick of her as each of these three installments has made it to the Katrina Kaif’s Top-10 list, what with Ek Tha Tiger also scoring rather well.

This is what the Top-10 biggest weekend/first three-day collections of Katrina Kaif starrers look like:

Tiger 3 – 148.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores Dhoom: 3 – 107.61 crores Thugs of Hindostan – 101.75 crores Bharat – 95.50 crores Sooryavanshi – 77.08 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 60.42 crores Bang Bang – 71.72 crores Zero – 59.07 crores Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 49.22 crores

Barring Zero, each of the other nine releases of Katrina Kaif has done quite well at the box office and that’s one amazing feat indeed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

