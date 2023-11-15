Tiger 3 juggernaut is continuing well into the weekdays. After a fantastic Sunday and then a very good increase in numbers on Monday, Tiger 3 saw yet another superb day in the form of Tuesday. The collections were superb all over again, what with 44.75 crores more coming in. Since the first-day collections were 44.50 crores, this compares rather well.

The trend for the Salman Khan starrer would follow a different kind of trajectory since it has been released on an odd day, with the conventional weekend and holidays not being in synch with the general plan that movies otherwise follow. This can prove to be both advantageous as well as disadvantageous, and hence, it’s all balancing out currently for Tiger since the conventional weekend was lost but then holidays and partial holidays mean an overall consistent run. So in a way, that’s a trade off of sorts that was always planned right at the inception.

Overall, the film has collected quite well in the first three days, with 148.50 crores already coming in. Today it’s Bhai Dooj so collections should turn out to be excellent all over again. It would indeed be a real deal if the 50 crores mark is hit as that would mean yet another half a century day in its run. It would also set the base for a good Thursday to follow since from Friday the collections would improve as the festival season draws to a close. All said and done, by tomorrow the film will breeze into the 200 Crore Club. Huge indeed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

