Justin Bieber’s performance at 2026’s Coachella has become one of the most famous and infamous moments of the iconic music festival’s history. The Canadian popstar has made a major splash in the public eye at multiple points during his career, and his 2026 comeback looks to be no exception.

Here’s a look at the wide-ranging impact of Bieber’s Coachella performance and why fans are calling it “Bieberchella”.

Justin Bieber’s Coachella Set Record For Highest-Paid Performance

Justin Bieber is the highest-paid headlining act at Coachella. According to Rolling Stone, the artist negotiated directly with the festival coordinator, Goldenvoice, for his performance. His performance fee is $10 million, spread over two weekends, making him the highest-earning Coachella headliner thus far, ahead of previous record holders Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, who each made $8 million, according to Firstpost.

Bieber’s Coachella performance also made waves on Instagram, as Coachella’s official clip promoting it got a whopping 9.2 million likes.

For comparison, the X account Justin Bieber Charts claims runner-ups like Jennie received 4.9 million likes, and Benson Boone received 3.1 million.

🎡| Coachella’s most liked official clips posted on its Instagram ever: Justin Bieber — 9 MILLION

Jennie — 4,9M

Benson Boone — 3.1M

Lana Del Dey & Billie Eilish — 1.2M pic.twitter.com/eKOZmOc4lQ — Justin Bieber Charts (@BieberOnCharts) April 14, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

The X handle PopNews also claims that Bieber’s Coachella performance had some of the highest ticket sales (and resale demand) and the longest setlist of the weekend, at 34 songs.

Justin Bieber has officially broken every Coachella record in sight 🔥 • Highest-paid artist in history ($10M)

• Highest ticket demand ever (resale prices went crazy)

• Most-liked post ever

• Most-viewed & most-Googled performance ever

• Most expensive tickets ever sold

•… pic.twitter.com/9wjeuJO7qQ — PopNews (@popnewx) April 13, 2026

However, despite the immense attention Justin Bieber’s performance has received, not all of it has been positive. Bieber’s unconventional approach to his Coachella performance has drawn sharply divided reactions from festival attendees and social media users.

Justin Bieber’s Performance Proves Divisive

Justin Bieber took an unconventional approach to his Coachella performance. As Business Insider reported, he brought his laptop over, played the music from his Swag and Swag II albums as requested by the audience from his livestream, and went on YouTube to revisit his older viral videos and perform karaoke renditions of his older music. This has drawn an immensely polarized response, with some people accusing him of laziness and others lauding his out-of-the-box thinking.

Justin Bieber is on his Coachella set with a MacBook, performing whatever fans want to hear. pic.twitter.com/A082D4LA4s — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 12, 2026

Some X users, such as @luccasvevo and @buffoon220, were particularly vitriolic, calling Bieber’s performance “the most boring concert” that would be remembered “for all the wrong reasons”. However, Bieber has his share of ardent defenders too, such as @whoisruona, who commended Bieber for his record-breaking performance and said “Just didn’t just headline, he owned the whole weekend”, and said that the $10 million had been “well spent”.

you forgot one more record: the most boring concert — WOR$T GAY IN NYC (@luccasvevo) April 13, 2026

Well definitely remember it for all the wrong reasons lmao pic.twitter.com/V7tYrMN09r — icomebearinggifs (@buffoon220) April 14, 2026

Justin Bieber has been no stranger to polarized reactions from pretty much the beginning of his career, with his music and public persona frequently gathering ardent admirers and vicious detractors in equal measure. Regardless of how history remembers Bieber’s performance, his record-breaking performance at Coachella will remain a high bar for future headline acts to clear.

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