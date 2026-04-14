Excitement for the upcoming chapter in the Spider-Verse saga has increased with the release of a new look at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse New Posters

The Spider-Verse anticipation continues to rise as four brand-new posters from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are revealed. As part of the festivities for CinemaCon 2026, Sony Pictures released the new posters.

“A new look at Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse. Coming soon,” read the caption featuring Miles Morales in the next stage of his journey.

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Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Plot & Release Date

After being betrayed by his own comrades and pursued by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society, Miles must navigate the Spider-Verse’s deepest recesses in order to find his way home. Miles finds himself in a race against time as his family is not only shattered but now in danger due to his decisions, forcing him to go across the furthest reaches of space and time in order to fight for and reconnect with everything he values most.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin Thompson, will be released in theaters on June 18, 2027, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across all premium media.

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