Ever since Euphoria first released in 2019, its cast has gone from breakout names to full-fledged Hollywood stars. What started as an edgy teen drama has since become one of the biggest star-making machines in television, propelling careers, luxury brand deals, and blockbuster paydays.

As Season 3 is back in the limelight, the discussion surrounding the cast isn’t just about Rue, Cassie, or Nate anymore, but it’s also about how much the stars behind them are worth today and how their fortunes have soared.

From red-carpet regulars to box office leads, here’s how the Euphoria cast ranks in terms of net worth based on the most recent publicly available figures.

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1. Zendaya

Zendaya continues to reign as the wealthiest member of the Euphoria ensemble.

Having achieved international fame well before her time on the HBO series, her career has skyrocketed since, thanks to significant roles in films like Dune, Dune: Part Two, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Challengers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her wealth has climbed from approximately $15 million back in the early years of Euphoria to now, with a net worth reaching well over $30 million, marking a more than 100% to 130% increase.

A major driver behind that growth is her unparalleled brand power. Zendaya continues to front international campaigns with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Lancome, and Valentino, adding lucrative endorsement fees to supplement her acting paychecks.

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2. Sydney Sweeney

If anybody has seen the fastest financial growth, it’s Sydney Sweeney.

According to the latest celebrity finance reports by Celebrity Net Worth, the actress’s net worth has jumped from nearly $4 million-$5 million to approximately $40 million in 2026, a whopping 300%-400% increase.

From The White Lotus to Anyone but You, Sweeney has cleverly used her Euphoria fame to become a mainstream star. The income is not only driven by her movie ventures but also by a lengthy roster of big-name endorsements and sponsorships, including Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, Laneige, Kérastase, Guess, Jimmy Choo, Ford, and American Eagle, among others.

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3. Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi has silently built one of the most bankable careers post-Euphoria.

According to Celebrity Net Worth estimates, Elordi has grown from approximately $2 million to between $4 million and $5 million, reflecting a 100%-125% increase.

After the success of Saltburn and Priscilla, his Hollywood market worth has soared. Beyond movies, Elordi has leveraged his fashion-savvy persona into deals with luxury brands like Bottega Veneta and TAG Heuer, both of which help to boost his off-screen income.

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4. Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer’s wealth has grown through a combination of fashion and acting. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hunter Schafer is now estimated to be worth $6 million, a huge leap from the $1 million figure often quoted during the first years of Euphoria, marking a 500% increase.

Her role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes certainly gave her acting career a considerable lift. Coupled with her enduring partnerships with Prada, Dior, Miu Miu, Coach, Vera Wang, and Calvin Klein, she’s remained one of the most sought-after young actresses in the fashion world.

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5. Alexa Demie & Maude Apatow

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alexa Demie’s net worth has surpassed $3 million, a significant leap from $1 million estimates in her early days on the show, representing a growth of over 200%.

Maude Apatow’s estimated wealth falls between $1 million and $2 million, reflecting her growing body of work and continued presence in brand endorsements and fashion partnerships.

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With Season 3 drawing attention back to the cast, the net worth rankings are likely to continue their upward trend. And with the current patterns of growth, there might be even more of an interesting race to the top in the coming years.

Euphoria season 3 Official Trailer

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