Salman Khan delivered his biggest opener, highest week-one total of his career with Tiger 3. The spy-thiller backed by YRF was aiming for the sky, and the initial days lived upto the expectations. In fact, it surpassed the predictions and delivered some fantastic days with its box office collection. Things are eventually slowing down in the race towards 300 crores. Scroll below for advance booking collection on day 10.

Everything was in favor of Tiger 3. The film reunited Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Avinash and Zoya. Their sparkling chemistry has previously been seen in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Emraan Hashmi is playing the villain, and the clash of the Titans created a lot of hype. Hrithik Roshan was joining the two Khans for the first time in the spy universe. Could we ask for more?

Despite Laxmi Poojan, Salman Khan led Tiger 3 clocked 44.50 crores on the opening day. Things only got better in the following days as spot bookings played a significant role in boosting collections. But with the conclusion of the festival season, it feels like the good days for this YRF spy thriller have also wrapped up. At least that’s what the pre-sales are suggesting!

On day 10, Tiger 3 has added only 1.15 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its advance booking collections. This is a drop of about 24% from yesterday’s total of 1.51 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). Around 50,000 tickets have been sold so far, and it becomes crucial for spot bookings to save the day at any cost! The need of the hour is to at least maintain its hold and bring numbers equivalent to the range of its Monday collections.

It is to be noted that films do slow down during the regular working days in the week, but not by such a considerable margin, given it is a biggie like the Tiger threequel. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War in cameo roles are, among other big reasons, enough to drive the audience to the theatres, even if the content is not upto the mark.

Tiger 3 received mixed response upon its big release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it hit the big screens on 12th November 2023, an unusual Sunday release. The film is available in IMAX and other premium formats.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Revathi, among others, in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

