Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is enjoying a strong buzz on the ground level, and don’t be surprised if the film takes a much bigger start at the Indian box office than expected. The only concern is that the length is rumored to be a headache for the viewers, and it might spoil the chances of scoring big at the Indian box office in the long run. But we don’t think it will cause any major negative impact, and below is all you need to know why we think so!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga promises to present Ranbir Kapoor’s superstardom

The upcoming action thriller is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood film after the super success of Kabir Singh. It promises to present Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before massy yet classy avatar. So far, the film has managed to come across as enigmatic, which has helped to keep the excitement intact.

Shocking runtime of Animal

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for his long films, no one ever imagined the runtime of Animal that has broken the internet. A few days back, rumors stated that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is 3 hours and 21 minutes long (201 minutes), making it one of the lengthiest Bollywood films in history. Such a duration has raised many eyebrows and is believed to impact the film’s box office business.

Amid concerns about Animal’s runtime, we have compiled recent examples that prove that length doesn’t affect the box office performance of films. Of course, the content needs to be very good.

Examples that prove runtime doesn’t affect the box office!

Pushpa: This Allu Arjun starrer witnessed a quirky yet massy avatar of the actor. Superb performances, power-packed dialogues, elevation moments, and a highly engaging screenplay made this biggie a huge success despite a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes. In India, it garnered 267 crores.

Avatar 2: Released last year, the James Cameron directorial had a solid pre-release buzz due to its sequel factor, and everyone was excited to watch this spectacle on the big screen. Its runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes was a worrying factor, but that didn’t affect the film as it raked in a staggering 390.60 crores at the Indian box office, with highly positive word-of-mouth.

RRR: This one was a hell of a rollercoaster ride on the big screen. SS Rajamouli is a master when it comes to keeping audiences glued to their seats despite a lengthy duration. Backed by solid performances, direction, screenplay, and plenty of whistle-worthy moments, this biggie managed to earn 772 crores at the Indian box office. It was 3 hours and 6 minutes long.

Oppenheimer: This Christopher Nolan directorial was high on pre-release hype and surprised everyone with its box office performance despite its length of 3 hours. With extraordinary word-of-mouth, it managed to make 129 crores in India.

These four recent examples are enough to prove that Animal has a chance to shine at the Indian box office. The only thing is that the content has to be really strong.

