Earlier this year, it was predicted in this column that Animal would take an opening of around 50 crores. At that time, even this number seemed aggressive, but still, there was a huge wave already building for the film; it seemed like a half-century mark would be crossed. Well, what has happened is absolutely unimaginable as not only the 50 crores mark has been crossed, but the film has, in fact, gone way beyond that, with more than 10 crores extra being added to its first-day total.

Yes, you read it right. The film has netted a huge 63.80 crores (all languages) at the box office, and that’s simply mind-blowing, unbelievable, and inexplicable. Yes, films do sometimes get into that high tide, but an A-rated affair with a running duration of almost three and a half hours restricts not only the target audience segment but also the sheer count of shows. In the case of Animal, Sam Bahadur was running in parallel as well which took away a bit of audience attention and shows. Still, Animal came triumph, and how, with shows going housefull right from early morning and then the phenomenon continuing till late night as well.

The best part is that this Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is not settling down anytime soon. Advance booking is superb for today as well, which means the film is in a real chance to hit a huge 70 crores mark. If that indeed turns out to be the case and the momentum continues, then even a 200 crore opening weekend is possible for Animal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

