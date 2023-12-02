Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has finally hit the theatres, and the fans couldn’t be more thrilled about it. The box office results for the opening weekend of the concert film look promising enough and might even manage to beat a Tom Cruise film! The Cruise starrer movie came out two decades ago on the same date. Keep scrolling to get all the deets!

The Grammy-Winners’ most-anticipated tour started on May 10th, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. After months of entertaining the fans, the Single Ladies hitmaker concluded her tour on October 1st, 2023, in Missouri’s Kansas City. This tour occurred around seven years after her The Formation World Tour in 2016.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé showcases how the songstress spread joy and love among her fans via her soulful voice. Millions and millions of fans and some of the eminent celebs from Hollywood attended her tour concerts. Not to forget, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made their relationship official at one of her concerts with their PDA.

After entertaining her countless fans through her live concerts, Beyonce brought out the tour concert film to ensure all the others who failed to attend her shows were included in the experience. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé came out this Friday and has been looking to make an impressive $20-$25 million opening at the domestic market. The film might be close enough to beat Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai’s $24.2 million domestic opening as per Deadline. For the unversed, this Cruise-led film was also released on the same date in 2003.

Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai came out in 2003 and is one of the underrated films of the Mission: Impossible star. It revolves around Tom’s Captain Nathan Algren, an American military officer hired by Japan’s Emperor to train their first army about modern warfare as they plan on eradicating the Samurai class from the country. The story is set in Japan during the 1870s. The film was made on a budget of $140 million and earned $454.62 million worldwide. It is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

As for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the film was released on December 1st in over two thousand theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé Box Office Expectation: 67% Lower Start Than The Eras Tour?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News