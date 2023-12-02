Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has pulled off a massive start at the Indian box office. For Bollywood, it has recorded the second biggest opening of all time after Jawan, and for a non-holiday release, it has marked the biggest opening ever by surpassing Pathaan. Including releases from all Indian film industries, the biggie has made its place among the top 10 openers. Keep reading to know more!

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s duo is doing wonders

After Kabir Singh, Sandeep built his image as a rebellious director who don’t care about filmmaking norms. In the past, he was severely criticized for being too toxic about presenting his male leads, and this time, he has gone one step ahead, and a lot of controversies are expected to get attached to him. It might sound arrogant to some, but Reddy’s attitude of not pleasing critics has earned a massive following and made the audience excited for Animal.

So far, the film has received positive feedback, and people are loving the thunderous performance of Ranbir Kapoor. His drastic switch from a lover boy to a guy filled with intensity is being lauded and is turning out to be a major factor in attracting footfalls.

Animal hits it out of the park on day 1!

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have created history by registering the biggest non-holiday opening for Bollywood at the Indian box office. Animal raked in 63.80 crores on day 1, surpassing Pathaan’s 57 crores. If holiday releases are included, the collection is the 2nd highest after Jawan’s 75 crores.

It’s an insane number considering the fact that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is an ‘A’ rated film, and it is in a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Animal takes 8th highest opening in the history of Indian cinema

If releases from all Indian film industries are considered, Animal has recorded the 8th biggest opening of all time at the Indian box office. It surpassed Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (63 crores) and pushed Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War (53.35 crores) out of the top 10 openers list.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian openers at the Indian box office:

RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores Jawan – 75 crores Leo – 66 crores Animal – 63.80 crores 2.0 – 63 crores Pathaan – 57 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

