Animal is out in theatres and has exceeded all the expectations at the worldwide box office. Earlier, the film was expected to be Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest global opener, but in reality, it has gone way ahead and scored a century. With that, it has emerged as the 10th Indian film to do so, which is indeed a proud moment for Ranbir and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Keep reading to know more!

Earth-shattering start at the Indian box office!

In India, the film has done unthinkable. Despite getting an adult certification and being almost three and a half hours long, the action drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has outperformed every prediction that was made by trade experts. Not to forget, it also has a competitor in the form of Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Animal has a lesser screen count compared to big event films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Tiger 3. Still, it has managed to pull off a start of 63.80 crores at the Indian box office. Out of this, the Hindi version has contributed 54.75 crores, and other dubbed versions have added 9.05 crores.

Fantastic start at the worldwide box office

Apart from India, there was a genuine interest in the film among audiences in the overseas market, too, and it was clearly seen through solid trends in pre-sales. Now, the actual cumulative collection is out, and it has left everyone’s jaws dropped. As per the official update, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial grossed 116 crores on day 1 at the worldwide box office.

With this, it has become Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest worldwide opener, leaving Brahmastra (75 crores gross) behind by a big margin. In the history of Bollywood, it’s the 2nd biggest opening after Jawan (129.60 crores gross) and the highest opening ever for a non-holiday release.

If films from all Indian industries are considered, Animal has clocked the 8th biggest opening by surpassing 2.0’s 110 crores gross.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian openers at the worldwide box office:

RRR – 223 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 213 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 163 crores Leo – 148.50 crores Adipurush – 140 crores Jawan – 129.60 crores Saaho – 126 crores Animal – 116 crores 2.0 – 110 crores Pathaan – 106 crores

