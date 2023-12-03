Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has now become a rage nationwide, and the euphoria will take some time to settle down. After an earth-shattering opening and thunderous Saturday, the blockbuster collection is yet to come. So, prepare to witness the mass destruction as day 3 advance booking suggests a tornado at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Polarizing reactions are boosting the collection

The film is receiving a lot of backlash for its content, with some even labeling it as the peak of misogyny and toxic masculinity. And just like Sandeep Reddy Vanga said years ago, there is more criticism than Kabir Singh. A section of netizens are calling out Vanga and Ranbir for this ‘A’ rated affair, but interestingly, these things are actually benefitting Vanga’s action drama.

The film is in discussion and has become a hot topic on social media, making people curious to watch it on the big screen. So, Vanga’s trick of triggering debate has worked a big time, and it is helping him gain audiences. It’s generally free marketing through social media.

Day 3 advance booking status of Animal

Animal is a different beast today, and Sunday’s collection will leave everyone stunned. It has been learned that the film has amassed a staggering 36 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for day 3. This includes a ticket count of 13.86+ lakh tickets throughout the country (all languages included).

If compared to Jawan in first Sunday pre-sales, Animal is lagging behind by a margin of 9 crores as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer had sold tickets worth 45 crores gross. As Jawan was a Thursday release, its first Sunday fell on day 4.

Animal is roaring everywhere!

Ranbir Kapoor-led violent drama is working with the audience of every segment. While the multiplexes are witnessing sold-out shows, single-screen theatres are running houseful, too.

As the film is in a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, it hasn’t got a huge screen/show count like big event films, thus leading to capacity issues during night shows. So, considering this crazy public demand, midnight and early morning shows have been added in several theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Animal Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor’s Beast (B)eats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Could Also Shatter Its 206 Crores’ 3-Day Total!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News