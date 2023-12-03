Tripti Dimri has become an internet sensation after her appearance in Animal. In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, the actress is seen portraying the role of Zoya, who indulges in some steamy scenes with lead actor Ranbir Kapoor. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film has garnered accolades and a huge response at the box office. After a bombastic opening, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark with its day 2 collection. The film has collected Rs 131.07 crore (all languages).

Ever since the film hit the theatres, fans are yet to get over two things- one, Ranbir Kapoor’s acting scenes and 2nd Dimri’s hotness. The actress has made fans go gaga over her looks and style, so much so that she’s been now titled as ‘New Crush Of India.’ For the unversed, earlier Rashmika Mandanna was called the same.

If you still can’t get over Tripti Dimri’s scenes in Animal, we bring you her hot and sensual photos that are too hot to handle. Before rising to fame with Vanga directorial, she starred in Laila Majnu, Bulbul, and The Qala alongside Babil Khan. Be it a body-hugging gown or a traditional lehenga, she aces every single look with grace.

In the first photo, Tripti aka Animal’s Zoya, is seen flaunting her flawless beauty, while the next one sees her looking ethereal in a saree with a long embroidered coat. Check out some of her oh-so-hot photos that are sure to leave you gasping for air:

On the work front, Tripti Dimri has two movies in the pipeline. In ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ she is paired opposite Vicky Kaushal, while in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ she will be seen alongside Rajkumar Rao.

On the personal front, she was rumored to be dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma. The rumors had sparked after she posted a cozy photo with Karnesh. However, things didn’t last for long, as they parted ways soon after.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Tripti Dimri’s hot photos? Do let us know.

