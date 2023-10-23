Koffee With Karan Season 8 is all set to premiere on October 26. A lot of rumors were going around the guest list of this season. But a teaser featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has leaked, and to begin with, we agree with Karan Johar: it’s smoking hot! Scroll below for details as we update you on all the ‘masala’ and top highlights you may have missed!

It was earlier reported that Deepika and Ranveer had already shot for Koffee With Karan 8 at the YRF Studio. But it remains unknown whether they’re planned to be the opening guests for this season. Last night, a teaser featuring the real-life couple was leaked and went viral all over the internet. One can notice neither Karan Johar nor Disney+ Hotstar have shared it on their social media handles yet.

Haven’t you seen Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh‘s sizzling appearance yet? Here are the top 5 highlights of the upcoming Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode:

Karan Johar is “Tharki Uncle”

Black seemed to be the theme of the episode as KJo, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh put their best fashion foot forward in the same color ensembles. Karan complimented the Ram Leela couple, saying, “Y’all are looking like smoking hot.” To this, Ranveer replies, “Thanks, Tharki Uncle.” DP was left in splits as she quietly heard their fun banter.

DeepVeer’s advance booking

Fans would know that Deepika and Ranveer secretly got engaged in 2015. Talking about the same, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor jokes, “Iske pehle koi aa jaye, mai pehle jaake chappal rakh deta hoon.” Padukone ends up calling it “advance booking,” and Karan Johar’s reaction is unmissable!

Deepika Padukone is married to Rocky Randhawa

During one of the sequences, Karan Johar asks Deepika Padukone, “Would you ever date Rocky Randhawa.” DP responds, “I’m married to Rocky Randhawa.”

Well, now we know why Ranveer looked so effortless while portraying his character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

Fighters’ sizzling chemistry!

Not only did DP serve serious couple goals with Ranveer, but she also teased fans about her sizzling chemistry with Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan. KJo asks her about “who she has the best on-screen chemistry with, except Ranveer Singh.” Deepika Padukone responded, “I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see.”

Ranveer Singh’s reaction? He seemed to be excited about it!

Koffee With Karan Season 8 format may have changed!

Koffee With Karan is famous for its rapid-fire round and, of course, the expensive hamper! And it looks like the makers have smartly changed the format to keep the viewers hooked.

Unlike the previous seasons, Season 8 will witness the rapid-fire take place during the last leg of the episode.

Here’s a glimpse at the Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan pic.twitter.com/mwHUwTLBdN — elitestanning (@elitestanning) October 22, 2023

Koffee With Karan Season 8 premieres on 26th October on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Kartik Aaryan Rejects Karan Johar’s Invitation For A Reason Which Will Make His Fans Proud Of Him Even More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News