Khushi Kapoor is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the upcoming film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The teen musical comedy, also starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, and others, is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023. Ahead of the release, the makers held a star-studded screening of the film on Tuesday (December 5), which was a glittery affair graced by many renowned faces, including the Khans, Bachchans, and Kapoors. However, the highlight of the magical evening was Khushi’s super-stylish tribute to her late mother, Sridevi. Scroll ahead to learn all the details.

The youngest Kapoor on the block, Khushi, is following in the footsteps of her superstar mother and sister, Janhvi Kapoor, embarking on her cinematic journey with The Archies. Unfortunately, Sridevi couldn’t witness Janhvi and Khushi on the big screen. The yesteryear actress died on February 24, 2018, just five months before the theatrical release of Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak. Now that Khushi is set to undertake this challenging role, we are sure she would have wanted her mother to be there more than anything to root for her.

Despite how the circumstances have unfolded for them, the Kapoor sisters have kept their beloved mother close to their hearts, and in a recent display of the same, Khushi wore her Amma’s gown to her movie premiere.

During the screening of The Archies at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Khushi was seen arriving in a strapless ensemble that was worn by the ever-gorgeous Sridevi during an event previously. In 2013, the late actress made a statement in the same evening gown at the IIFA red carpet. The Kaufman Franco gown, swathed in sequin, included intricate sequin detailing with a body-hugging silhouette and floor-gazing hem.

Khushi, who has already established herself as a bona fide fashionista, added her own twist to the iconic gown by adding a dazzling choker and dainty earrings, which also belonged to her mother. The budding actress tied her hair in a neat high bun with a center parting, opting for a clean girl look. She kept her glam for the night subtle, aligning with her minimalistic aesthetics.

Isn’t Khushi Kapoor paying this glamorous tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, the best thing on the internet today?

