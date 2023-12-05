Kiara Advani is one Bollywood fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection, whether it’s a casual dress or a traditional saree. The stunning diva, who has become every filmmaker’s favorite muse, courtesy of her back-to-back successful commercial outings, also makes headlines for her incredible style and fashion sense. What we love the most about Kiara is that she always adds a personal flavor to everything she does, and her fashion-forward outfits always scream personal taste.

Ki will soon be gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming episode of the Karan Johar-hosted show, and a promo of the same was released on Monday. While we cannot wait for all the beans Advani will be spilling related to her personal and professional life on KWK, we are currently busy drooling over her hot and happening look from the show. Scroll ahead for more details.

The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, promises to be a fun ride where both actors reveal lesser known facts related to their married lives. While Advani reveals when her husband Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her, Vicky shares how wifey Katrina Kaif addresses him lovingly.

For her appearance on KWK, Kiara had her strong fashion game on. The Guilty actress picked a classic black dress for this season, creating a contrast to her last appearance on the chat show, when she looked like a vision in white. In the latest video shared by the official Instagram account of Disney+ Hotstar, Ki is seen channeling her true blue fashionista self in the strapless black ensemble, which also included ruched details. The midi dress, also consisting a cinched waist and body-hugging silhouette, ended with a cowled hem.

Keeping her signature minimalistic approach to her look, Advani ditched heavy accessories and just wore gold hoops and diamond bracelets. To add a much-needed pop of color to go with the monochrome outfit, Kiara went with red pump heels.

The actress also further added a subtle elegance with her barely there makeup look. Her glam included a dewy base, peach pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, beaming highlighter, and glossy nude lips. Her tousled hair, with a slight off-the-center parting, beautifully cascaded down her shoulder, framing her face perfectly. You can check out her look below:

