When global icon Deepika Padukone is not acting, she moonlights as a supermodel. Recently, Deepika was in attendance at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, which was also attended by world-famous superstars, including Selena Gomez, Robert Downey Jr., Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Banks, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, among others.

The Bollywood hottie made her presence felt in a stunning bodycon ensemble, which managed to grab more than a few eyeballs. For the star-studded event, the actress was decked up in a breathtakingly beautiful velvet evening gown that was perfectly complemented with elegant jewelry pieces. Scroll ahead for a detailed analysis of her gorgeous look.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone took to her stories to prove that there ain’t no Monday blues for her as she was seen shining bright at the Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023 in California. The images gave an in-depth look into DP’s OOTN before she left for the big event. Notably, this marks a full-circle moment for Padukone, who kicked off 2023 by being one of the presenters at the 2023 Oscars, where she presented the award to SS Rajamouli for the RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ for Best Original Song, and now she is rounding off the year by being the first Indian to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala.

Deepika looked enchanting in an indigo one-shoulder gown, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline that showed off her decolletage and structured boning. The outfit further highlighted her hourglass figure with its bodycon detailing, including a floor-gazing hem with a mermaid silhouette and a long train on the backside. Notably, the velvet outfit was custom-made for the Piku actress by Louis Vuitton, as she is one of the global ambassadors of the luxury-wear brand.

While the gown in itself was enough to make a statement, Deepika had us all mesmerized with her choice of jewelry. The actress went heavy on accessorizing and was seen wearing dangling earrings, statement rings, and bracelets.

For the makeup, the Bollywood diva opted for a nude-toned look consisting of muted smokey eyes, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, glossy nude brown lip shade, highlighter, and expertly contoured cheekbones. Her signature messy hairdo further added a personal touch to her look. The actress flaunting her million-dollar smile was just the cherry on the cake. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone TR (@deepika.padukonetr)

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Net Worth: From Swanky Mercedes Benz Worth 2.17 Crore To Massive Mumbai Apartment, The Sita Ramam Actress Is Living The Dream Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News