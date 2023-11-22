Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. After carving her niche in the Hindi film industry, she stepped into Hollywood and starred in XXX: Return Of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. For the past few days, the actress has been the talk of the town owing to her appearance and ‘misconstrued statements’ she made at Koffee With Karan 8, where she arrived with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Amid all her old videos, netizens have now dug an old clip where she’s seen alongside Amber Heard.

The Aquaman actress left netizens divided and majorly against her during the defamation case against Johnny Depp, which was won by the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Now, the video in question is from 2018, where both actresses came together for an event and spoke about their Cannes appearance. Scroll down for the details.

Recently, an Instagram user took to the platform to share a video from the event, and soon after it went viral, netizens trolled them. In the clip, the Padmaavat actress looks stunning in a printed dress, while Amber Heard opts for a deep cleavage strappy dress, pairing it with a hot red lipstick. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens criticized them and called them red flags.

Commenting on Deepika Padukone and Amber Heard’s video, a user wrote, “Dono Red flags ek saath.” While another said, “Amber is like Kareena Kapoor of Hollywood.” A third one wrote, “I see two red flags together.”

The fourth one wrote, “People in comment section… Khud se kuch hua nhi life m … Or uska mzk bna rhe accent and language ko lekr … But whatever it is ..fact is …woh waha bethi h India ko represent krrhi h or tu apne bed pr ya toilet seat p Beth k gyaan pel rhe ho. I don’t cmmt often.”

Fifth, one wrote, “Amber is not a beautiful woman I’m sorry but she’s not she’s an awful awful human being inside and out.” Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha era (@planetdeepika)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has her plate full of different projects, including Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas, and Singham Again with husband Ranveer Singh.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Amber Heard in the same frame? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan Once Rejected Ek Tha Tiger While SRK Recommended Salman Khan’s Name, All 3 Completed The Circle Of Life Only To Fulfill YRF’s Decade-Old Manifestation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News