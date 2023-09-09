Not many know Bollywood beauties Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have been at loggerheads. While they continue to be the reigning queens of Bollywood, they have shared a fair share of ups and downs and created controversies with their statements about each other. While scrolling through social media, we recently came across an old video of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress where she gave a sarcastic reply on being asked about Padmaavat’s poster.

Reportedly, Sharma and Padukone didn’t have a cordial relationship. It is said that Anushka was in a romantic relationship with Ranveer Singh, now DP’s husband. On the other hand, the Band Baajaa Baarat actress is now married to Virat Kohli and is currently co-parenting their daughter Vamika.

Back in the day, during an event when Anushka Sharma was asked about Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat post, she made an excuse of being in a no-network zone. She told media at an event, “Aaj jahan pe mere shooting chal rahi thi, wahan pe zero network tha. Main kaafi khush thi. Kyuki mujhe laga ye jo dunia hai, jahan pe network nahi hai, aur log aapko nahi pohch sakte. Aapke phone mein naa calls aarahi hain, naa messages. Aapko pata hi nahi dunia mein kya ho raha hai.” She went on to say that she was at such a place and such places exist in Mumbai itself and she was happy.

Further addressing the question, Anushka Sharma said, “Mujhe actually pata nahi aaj kya launch hua hai. So, unfortunately or fortunately maine kuch dekha nahi hai. But abhi main apni jaan kari thodi badaungi. Fir jab hum agli baar milenge toh hum vartalap kar saktein hain.” Check out the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens shared their two cents on Anushka Sharma’s video. A user wrote, “Actually she gave too much importance in her attempt to not give any importance” while another said, “I feel like Anushka is always over defensive. She is always ready with fighter attitude answering what so ever,never ready to endure anything. Though she is right in her own place but it comes off as really annoying and entitled at some point.”

A third netizens commented, “This isn’t savage. She reeks of insecurity.”

A fourth one wrote, “I feel bad for the paps for having to listen to that pointless essay. Nobody cares about the wisdom u gained because a mobile tower wasnt nearby.”

A fifth one commented, “I heard and watched entire thing to find the savage part of her answer. It sounds absolutely dumb and reeks unnecessary extraordinary jealousy, could have straight away said I was busy shooting and didn’t have the time to watch it. My literal reaction would be.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this video? Do let us know.

