Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently sat for a detailed interview on a podcast where he spoke about anything and everything. The filmmaker, who’s known for speaking his heart out, often lands in controversies for his statements. Since morning he’s been making headlines for sharing some interesting facts and unknown details about his much-talked-about franchise Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 and 2.

While both films have a different set of audiences, it continues to be Kashyap’s one of the most celebrated films. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and many others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest interview, when Anurag Kashyap was asked about Gangs Of Wasseypur, he revealed his first cut was 7.5 hours, which was divided by Vikramaditya Motwane in two parts. He stated that he was planning it to make a 3-installment franchise. He told Cyrus Broacha on his podcast Cyrus Says, “I just kept writing. I thought it would be three films. But somehow Vikram(aditya) Motwane came in, saved it, and it ended up as two films. It could have been three films because my first cut was seven and a half hours long.”

Further speaking about the iconic ‘Tumse Naa Ho Paayega’, Anurag Kashyap revealed, “It was not even me. Tigmanshu Dhulia improvised it. He was just so good and natural that we were like rolling with laughter. It was done there and then.” Adding, “I just say what not to do, I don’t tell them what to do. I let them go. The good scenes have come out of that only. Scripts should be just a map. That’s why I don’t share my scripts with actors.”

“I do not give my script to actors because they memorise it so much. They also become very fixated. The dialogues and everything, they say it the same way. If the script stays with them for too long, they have rehearsed it so many times in front of the mirror, you just cannot alter them. I actually give them the wrong cues and the wrong things. I give three different instructions to three different actors. So, what comes out is very organic. You can’t write it,” added the filmmaker.

Coming back, how much surprised you are to learn about this? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Says, “I Used To Identify With P*rn” As His Fans Watch His Films Secretly, Recalls Being Questioned On His ‘Morality & Character’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News