Like any other entertainment industry, Bollywood often buzzes with gossip, rumors, and speculation. One of the sources of the gossip is Karan Johar’s hosted chat show Koffee With Karan, where celebs often uninhibitedly share their opinion on various topics. Did you know that Fardeen Khan once heaped praises on Kareena Kapoor Khan and her butt on the show? Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan enjoy a strong bond of friendship, having collaborated on three films – Fida, Dev, and Khushi. During a period in the past, speculations circulated about a romantic involvement between them. However, both actors dismissed these rumors, clarifying that they were false and unfounded.

In the earlier seasons of Koffee With Karan, when Fardeen Khan appeared on the iconic couch, Karan Johar inquired about the rumored romance between Fardeen and Kareena Kapoor Khan. As reported by Times Now News, the actor clarified, stating, “Kareena and me, we never had an affair, but I find her absolutely stunning.” Reflecting on his past comment about the actress, Fardeen mentioned that he had described her as having “a cute, almost perfect heart-shaped b*tt.”

Following Fardeen Khan’s remark about Kareena, it sparked numerous controversies. When Kareena Kapoor Khan later featured on Koffee With Karan and was asked about his comment, she responded, “I am gonna praise you later, not right now, I want to kick your a*s for it.”

During the same episode, Karan Johar showcased a video of Kareena discussing her friendship with Fardeen. Kareena Kapoor Khan remarked, “I’ve known Fardeen since I was a kid. My friendship started with Fardeen when we were on the set of Khushi. When we were working together, we became great friends. He is a buddy of mine. He never gets affected by this kind of thing. He is a very different kinda human being. He is a wonderful man. Our friendship can never get affected by that.”

It is also worth pointing out that their friendship also reportedly became an issue involving Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Fida. Allegedly, the steamy scenes involving Fardeen and Kareena had left Shahid Kapoor feeling uneasy and insecure, leading to his discomfort with the situation. Many years later, Fardeen Khan revealed insights into the rift and referred to the Kabir Singh actor as somewhat immature.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Kamal Haasan’s Redemption Arc: Earning More Than Double (1000 Crore+) In The Same Year Of Getting Replaced By Sunny Deol For Ghatak, It’s An Epic Box Office Tale!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News