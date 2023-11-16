Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is in theatres and enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office. After a splendid start, it maintained a solid momentum and has already gone past the mark of 150 crores. Within just 4 days of theatrical run, the biggie has emerged as the 5th highest-earning Bollywood film of 2023. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the big-screen entertainer released on Laxmi Pujan. Even though the occasion was not so favorable for the business, this spy thriller took a very good start and maintained a pace over the upcoming days. As a result, after joining the club of fastest century scorers of Bollywood, the biggie almost earned 170 crores in just 4 days.

As per the official collection, Tiger 3 stands at 169.75 crores at the Indian box office and has surpassed several Bollywood biggies of 2023. On 3rd day itself, the film crossed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s own Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (110 crores), Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (146 crores), and Prabhas-led Adipurush’s Hindi version (147 crores).

With 4th day’s collection, Tiger 3 has surpassed Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 (150 crores) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (153.30 crores) to emerge as the 5th highest net grosser for Bollywood in 2023. The next big target on the list is The Kerala Story (238.27 crores). Post that, the journey for the Salman Khan starrer looks tough as Gadar 2 is standing next with a mammoth collection of 525.50 crores.

Take a look at the highest net grossers of Bollywood in 2023:

Jawan – 640.42 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores The Kerala Story – 238.27 crores Tiger 3 – 169.75 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.30 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Adipurush (Hindi) – 147 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 146 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110 crores

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 earned a whopping 240 crores gross at the worldwide box office in just 3 days, as per the official update shared by YRF. As per trade estimates, the film has crossed 270 crores gross on the 4th day, and the milestone of 300 crores would be crossed by Friday.

