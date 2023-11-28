Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s extraordinary travel adventures are well-known to her fans and Instagram followers. But do you know what she is doing when she is not traveling? She is serving piping hot looks, and that’s exactly what she did earlier today. Taking to her Instagram account, SAK shared some sizzling snaps of herself, oozing glamor and confidence in a stunning black ensemble, and impressed is an understatement. Scroll ahead to check out her look.

While we were still not over Sara’s ethnic elegance that she brought during the festive season earlier this month, we are currently drooling over the ‘Kedarnath‘ actress’s stunning sartorial affair that she pulled off by donning a daring black dress and flaunting her long-toned legs.

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she portrays a character inspired by real-life freedom fighter Usha Behen Mehta, who played an instrumental role in the Quit India Movement. The makers have clarified that the film is not a biopic of Usha Behen Mehta and takes creative liberties to deliver a nerve-wracking story.

Coming back to Sara’s dreamy outfit, the actress donned a mini black attire, taking the LBD trend to a whole new level. Sara’s eye-catching ensemble featured floral lace detailing in patches, adding a sensual touch to the fit. But what truly intrigued us was the innovative draping technique, which helped her redefine her fashionista status. The bonus with the dress was its long tail, giving it an edge and making it perfect for a red-carpet appearance. The outfit, made up of taffeta fabric, was designed by Atsu Khose, costing a staggering amount of Rs. 75,000.

Allowing her outfit to be the highlight of the moment, Sara ditched the accessories and wore black glitter-encrusted pointed-toe heels, which elevated her slender physique. For her hairstyle, Khan kept a bold approach and effortlessly slayed the wet hair trend, wearing a messy bun with a center parting while some loose, wavy fringes adorned her face.

Meanwhile, her makeup was just the icing on the cake. The actress went retro, opting for a thick stroke of kohl, perfectly framing her big and beautiful eyes. To add some extra dimension, she added thin black eyeliner with a small wing. Going with the trending aesthetics, the ‘Simmba’ actress’ aced the latte-toned makeup, with expertly bronzed cheeks and highlighted cheekbones. She further added a deep, nude brown lipstick, making her look stand out. Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

How would you rate Sara Ali Khan‘s look on a scale of 1 to 10? Let us know.

