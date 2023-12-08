While everyone is busy showering praises and criticizing Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release, Animal, here’s an important update for those who’ve been waiting with bated breath for an update about Brahmastra’s next two installments. The film, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is gearing up for the release of part 2 of the trilogy. After taking the box office by storm with its astonishing collections, ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ clocked one year of its release in September 2023. Not many know the film was the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, it also saw Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance as Mohan Bhargav from Swades. Now, in the latest update, the makers have finally brought Ranveer Singh onboard. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media report, Ranveer Singh has joined the dotted lines of playing ‘Shiva’ Ranbir Kapoor’s father ‘Dev’ in Brahmastra 2. Well, the speculations around Singh playing this character began making headlines after fans’ theories surfaced on the web after the release of Part 1. Now, in the latest turn of events, Singh has finally come onboard as the film is expected to go on the floors by 2025.

A source close to the development revealed to News18 that Ranveer Singh has been finalized to play the role of ‘Dev,’ and he has already signed the dotted line. However, the scripting for the second part is still in progress, and the film is expected to roll out in 2025. As of now, director Ayan Mukerji is busy with War 2, while Ranveer will begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. It still remains to be seen when Brahmastra 2 will go on the floors.

The source further revealed, “If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2.”

Apart from Brahmastra 2, Ranveer Singh has an exciting line-up of films. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside his real-life wife Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3 and now Ayan directorial is also added to the list.

Coming back, how excited are you to see Ranveer Singh portraying the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen father? Do let us know.

This is a developing story; stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Rubbishes Rumours Of Part 2 & 3 Being Shelved As He Celebrates A Year Of Its Release, Netizens Joke “Adipurush Taught Us The Value Of Brahmastra”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News