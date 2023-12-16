A couple of days back, the Bigg Boss 13 couple – now ex – Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana called it quits and made an official announcement. Taking to their respective social media accounts, they released statements confirming that owing to the religious differences, they have decided to part ways, leaving their fans deeply hurt. The change in their relationship status created a ruckus on social media and divided the netizens into sections.

While one section supported the former lovers, others slammed them for their big decision. Later, Faizan Ansari was seen bashing Asim for breaking up with Himanshi, citing religious differences. Now, Ansari has gone ahead and sent a marriage proposal to Ms Khurana. Yes, you heard that right!

In the latest turn of events, Faizan Ansari wrote a marriage proposal letter to Himanshi Khurana, on which he allegedly shed a few drops of blood. Yes, that’s true! In the letter, Ansari called Asim bad luck and even dragged Sidharth Shukla. He even said that he would readily convert his religion if she agrees to his proposal.

In an open marriage proposal, Faizan Ansari wrote, “Priye Himanshi, Main Faizan Ansari, aaj ye likhit mein deta hoon ko main aapse shaadi karna chahta hoon. Iske peeche mera koi faida nahi hai. Bas Asim Riaz ne aapko dharam ke naam pe dhoka diya hai. Main samaj sakta hoon aap kis daur se guzar rahi ho. Bas aap haan kardijiye. Ye Kashmiri kisi ne nahi hoti hain. Asim Riaz ek bahut bada panauti hai. Ye jiske saath raha hai woh barbaad hi hua hai.”

Phele ye Asim panauti Sidharth (Shukla) ko kha gaya, uske baad 8 saal tak aapko istemaal kiya. Ab apne rang dikha raha hai. Lekin main jeevan mein aakhri saans tak aapka saath dunga. Isiliye iss patr mein main apna khoon daal raha hoon taaki aapko yakeen hojaye ki mera pyaar saccha hai aur apna dharam parivartan karne ko bhi tayyar hoon. Mujhe usme koi aitraaz nahi hai aur ye kathan main bina kisi ke dabaav aadi ke de raha hoon. Aapka Apna Faizan Ansari.” Check it out below

A few days after Asim Riaz and Himanshu Khurana’s break up, Faizan had even dragged Shehnaaz Gill and said that he used her. He further added that Riaz should be thrown out of Muslim community for breaking up with Khurana.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Faizan Ansari’s letter? Do let us know.

