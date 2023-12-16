Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood, and his movies have been entertaining audiences for years. Shetty is about to add another gem to his successful cop universe after Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The first official teaser for his Indian Police Force is finally out, and it is packed with some fantastic visuals and thrilling actions. Sidharth Malhotra will join the cop-verse, and let’s see who else will accompany him along with everything we know about it.

It all started with Ajay Devgn-led Singham, followed by Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, and in 2021, Akshay Kumar joined the band with his Sooryavanshi. Soon, Deepika Padukone will appear as a lady officer in Shetty’s Singham Again. As for the upcoming Sidharth-led project, it will be a series and was announced in 2022.

The first teaser of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force dropped on Saturday, December 16th. Shetty posted the one-minute-long teaser on his Instagram handle, and like the netizens in the comments, we are equally excited about it.

Here’s everything we know about Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Plot

As per the latest teaser, Sidharth Malhotra and Force are in a cat-and-mouse chase with the masterminds behind specific bomb blasts. They give their one hundred percent and more to save the city. The series is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers in our country who put their lives on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

Cast & Crew

Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen in crucial roles. In addition, Nikitin Dheer, Mukesh Rishi, Shweta Tiwari, Rituraj Singh, Lalit Parimoo, and others will also be seen in significant roles.

It is being created by Rohit Shetty and directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash.

Number of Episodes & Release Date

The series Indian Police Force will mark the digital debut of Rohit Shetty, and it will have seven episodes.

The Sidharth Malhotra-led series will be released on January 19th, 2024, in 240 countries and territories worldwide, including India.

Where to watch the Indian Police Force?

Rohit Shetty’s digital spectacle will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Teaser

The Indian Police Force teaser opened with a bomb clock ticking in the background, followed by a series of bombs exploding. It shows Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty on their toes to catch the bad guy and save everyone.

Check out the teaser here:

