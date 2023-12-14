Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are two of the most talented and versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The duo is coming together for a Netflix series, Killer Soup. The series has got its release date locked and not just a stellar cast; the plot of the series is a bit different from any other crime thriller. Keep scrolling to know more deets.

The series will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey, renowned for his works like Udta Punjab, Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, and others. As per Chaubey, people will laugh while watching the thriller, and at the same time, they will be left surprised by it.

Manoj Bajpayee has always been an exceptional actor, but his portrayal as Srikant Tiwari in the Prime Video series The Family Man is on a different level. His sense of humor, along with his effortless acting, has won millions of hearts. Hence, seeing him tap on his humorous side for Killer Soup would delight the fans. Konkona Sensharma would perfectly complement Bajpayee in this upcoming series by bringing her charm.

Today, we bring you a complete guide to the series Killer Soup!

Plot

The series revolves around Swati Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when an inept local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned, and chaos ensues. The turmoil will indeed invoke laughter and confusion among the viewers, a perfect recipe for any comedy.

Cast & Crew

Besides Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, the cast of Killer Soup includes Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti.

The series would be directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik. Killer Soup will be created and written by Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, Harshad Nalawade & Chaubey. Speaking of the series, Abhishek said, “With ‘Killer Soup,’ we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humor and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix, and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”

Release Date

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma’s Killer Soup is slated to hit the streaming platform on January 11th, 2024.

Where can you watch Killer Soup?

The series will be streaming on one of the most popular platforms, Netflix.

