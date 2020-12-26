Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has said that the year 2020 has been a milestone for her.

“2020 has been a milestone for me. A young girl of Punjab have come this far and today coz of your love and honor, my hashtag on Instagram has crossed 2 million. I have absolutely no words to thank you enough. I am and will always be a forever fan of #Shehnaazians,” Shehnaaz tweeted on Thursday night.

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”, which concluded in January 2020. Her chemistry with the show’s winner Sidharth Shukla was loved and the two even had a hashtag #SidNaaz trending on social media.

They brought back the chemistry when Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the music video of the song “Shona Shona” by Tony Kakkar.

