Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ladies keep their social media game always a one level up. Not just Munmun Dutta, but Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sidhwani and other members of Mahila Mandal know how to keep their fans stuck to their profile.

Recently, Sunayana shared a pic in blue ethnic wear. She is literally slaying it with minimal accessories. And that million-dollar smile is worth dying for! She captioned the post as “People wait all week for Friday…All year for summer…All life for happiness…Let’s not wait ….today is the day!”

Take a look at the post below:

A few days back, Sunayana Fozdar presented her graceful avatar in a white jumpsuit. She kept her hair open with a flower in it above the ear on one side. She kept it minimal without opting out for much of accessories and still looked complete. Captioning the Instagram uploads, she wrote, “She’s a Vibe that you gravitate to and lifts your soul to a place where gravity doesn’t exist! – Joseph Colombia.”

Sunayana Fozdar made her small screen debut in 2006 with Rajeev Khandelwal led Left Right Left show. Then she starred in Star Plus’ Santaan. She had also been part of popular shows like Adaalat, Aahat, Qubool Hai and Belan Wali Bahu. With so many shows, it’s quite obvious that she was a known face amongst the audience, but it was Asit Kumarr Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which made her household name.

For the unversed, Sunayana joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in place of Neha Mehta, as the latter left the show due to differences. According to Neha, she was left unheard and there was no solution. So in order to hold her integrity, she decided to quit.

