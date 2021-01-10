As the family week in Bigg Boss 14 continues, more emotional high drama is expected. In a recent episode, we saw Jasmin Bhasin meeting her parents after a long time. Both were thrilled to meet each other. As their conversation turned emotional, her father advised her to focus on her game in the house.

Both Jasmin and Aly Goni were disappointed with her father’s reaction to their relationship. During the episode, Jasmin’s father said, “Take care of your health and focus on your target. You are here to win the trophy. Play your own game, your solo game. We want the old Jasmin back, the one who used to be happy and was always smiling, Pehle wali Jasmin jo aayi thi, wo wapas chahiye. Apna solo khelo. Tumhara hi game hai aur targets pe dhyaan rakho. Emotions aur sentiments mein nahi behna hai. Solo game par dhyaan dena hai, meri baat ko matlab ko samajh ja. (I want to see the previous Jasmin back. You should play solo. Focus on the game and the targets. Don’t get emotional too much. Play solo, you know what I mean).”

To which Jasmin Bhasin also replied to her parents, “Meri Aly se bahar se dosti hai, attachment hai to phir hum dono ka bond ban jata hai naturally kyunki wo mere liye sochta hai main uske liye sochti hu. (I am friends with Aly from outside. So, I am quite attached to him naturally. We both think about each other).”

This reaction of Jasmin’s parents left Aly Goni quite upset. Other contestants in the house were also seen convincing Aly that how their marriage will not happen. Jasmin was also seen trying to pacify him that her parents didn’t mean nothing like that and they also said, “Tumhari khushi me hamari khushi (Your happiness is everything to us).”

Later Aly also said to Jasmin Bhasin that it would be rather better for him if he gets eliminated from the show. To which she said that she would also follow the suit and take a voluntary exit from the show. “I will take a voluntary exit from the show, take a loan from a bank and pay the channel 2 crores fine,” she said.

