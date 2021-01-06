Actor Jasmin Bhasin is currently going through a tough time on Bigg Boss 14, what with her differences with Rakhi Sawant and with show host Salman Khan being critical during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Advertisement

Although Jasmin is dealing with a lot of negativity inside the house, her parents are missing her.

Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin’s mother Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin told IANS: “This is probably the longest time that we have not met Jasmin. Last year before she went into ‘Bigg Boss’ house there was a long lockdown. After the unlock, too, we did not travel, and then Jasmin got busy with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ and then ‘Bigg Boss’. Every year during Christmas and New Year, Jasmin’s father and I visit her in Mumbai and every year Jasmin sends us on a holiday. She is someone who really takes care of us and we are proud of her. She will make sure that we also get to see new places.”

Jasmin Bhasin has always spoken about her closeness to her grandmother. Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin reveals how the actor’s grandmother is making up for her absence.

Her grandmother, who is in her eighties, watches her on Bigg Boss daily. Though she cannot hear, she watches Jasmin with teary eyes.

“Jasmin is extremely close to her Dadi and they share a unique relationship. She often tells me how pretty Jasmin is looking. I, too, find her dresses and style very good, she is presenting herself very well in the house. I am also thankful to her fans that during these tough times they are helping and boosting her so that she can play her game nicely,” said Jasmin’s mother.

Speaking about Jasmin Bhasin’s game inside the Bigg Boss house, her proud mother said: “She is playing well and should play independently.”

Must Read: Nehha Pendse On Signing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain After So Long: “Till September, There Was A Fear Of The Unknown”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube