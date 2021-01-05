Naagin 4 was one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television. However, Jasmin Bhasin had made an exit from the show early last year, and she was replaced by Rashami Desai. Now the latest report claims that the changes in the popular show have something to do with Vikas Gupta.

The Naagin franchise is one of the highest-rated series in India ever. It is worth pointing out that Naagin 4 was abruptly axed due to the pandemic, and Jasmin’s sudden exit also disappointed fans as she was an integral part of the Nia Sharma starrer show.

Following Jasmin Bhasin’s exit, Rashami Desai appeared as Shalakha. And if latest reports from Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, Vikas Gupta had apparently taken the decision. A source has revealed to the publication, “It was Vikas Gupta who took the call to remove Jasmin Bhasin and replace her with Rashami Desai in Nayantara. Since then, Rashami Desai grew fonder of Vikas, they buried the hatchet, and this is also the reason why Rashami is strongly backing up Vikas during his journey in BB 14.”

Vikas Gupta and Jasmin are currently in Bigg Boss 14, and the two are not on very cordial talking terms. Moreover, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen questioning Aly Goni and Vikas. Aly revealed that Vikas has been blackmailing him and the producer spoke badly about Jasmin and him when they were abroad for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Aly even accused Vikas of blackmailing his another friend. He also said that he keeps screenshots and recordings to prove his allegations. Aly Goni then asked someone to just bring his phone. Salman Khan was also seen blasting both of them for acting in this manner.

What do you think about Vikas Gupta relacing Jasmin Bhasin with Rashami Desai in one of the popular TV series, Naagin 4? Let us know what you think in comments.

