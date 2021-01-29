Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, shared a string of pictures from a night out with her best friends Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen flaunting her curves in a well-fitted lavender dress, as her buddies pose around her.

“Just me being the main character,” Suhana Khan wrote alongside the picture.

Check out the post shared by Suhana Khan below:

Shanaya Kapoor could not stop herself from commenting on the picture and wrote: “Uhhhhhhhh can I have that bod plsss.”

In December, Suhana Khan had shared that it was time Disney had an Indian princess. Suhana took to her verified Instagram account story to express her opinion through a meme.

Just not that, Suhana also showcased her snowwhite vibe recently. She was seen sporting a white fluffy ensemble. She sports a no make-up look, and can be seen flaunting her midriff.

The picture currently has over 240K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Maheep Kapoor, who is the mother of best friend Shanaya Kapoor, dropped heart and love emojis in the comment section.

