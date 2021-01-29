Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber often showcased their love for each other by sharing pictures on Instagram. The loved-up couple has now taken a notch ahead in a new music video ‘Anyone’. Read on to know more.

In the new music video, there were only a few moments capturing the singer but the whole song features the model. The pop singer shows off his heavily tattooed torso in the video, which seems to be from their road trip. The music video captures in a vintage style, showcasing their relationship. Hailey is seen posing against a rocky background and pouring in her love for her man.

Justin Bieber shared the video on social media, writing “You” in the caption alongside three heart emojis. Take a look at the video below:

Earlier this month, the Canadian pop singer played a champion boxer opposite Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch in a film directed by Colin Tilley. In contrast to the music video ‘Anyone’, he wasn’t seen showing off his heavily tattooed torso.

Last week, Justin Bieber was in a reflective mood. He shared a lengthy post on Instagram recalling an incident occurred seven years ago. He was arrested in Miami on suspicion of driving under the influence. The singer described it as “not my finest hour”. The Yummy singer also urged fans to not allow “shame” to ruin your present.

Sharing a picture of him from the day of his arrest, he wrote, “I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you.”

He then concluded the post by saying, “Let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.”

