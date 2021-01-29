Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are Engaged? That Huge Rock Hints So!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been painting the town red with their romance and PDA since quite a long time. Fans have been wanting them to take the next step in their relationship ever since they made it official. Even these two are eager to take this plunge. And now it looks like they have finally taken a very big step in their relationship.

Yes! You might have guessed it right. The dynamic duo might have been secretly engaged, and it is not some random source telling us this. In fact, this time it is MGK himself who revealed this. Keep scrolling further to know more about this.

Machine Gun Kelly recently took to his Instagram story and showed off the big rock on both his and Megan Fox’s ring fingers. While showing himself in between rehearsals for his upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live, the musician caught an up-close shot of his left hand, revealing that he was wearing a very thin band on THAT finger. Check out the pictures below:

As the clip continued, the camera panned to Megan Fox, who was sitting several feet away talking to someone off-screen. As the Jennifer’s Body star moved her hands around while conversing, a quick sparkle of bling could be seen on her left ring finger, too!

Does this really mean that MGK and Megan are engaged? Maybe this was his idea to purposely tease all his fans.

Fans are now left wondering if Machine Gun Kelly got down on one knee to pop the question? or even if the couple secretly got married? Sparks are clearly still flying between the performer and Megan Fox after they first made headlines for their blossoming romance in June 2020.

Anyway, we are too excited, and we know that fans cannot wait for the official announcement. All we can wish is for them to be super-happy together. Share your thoughts about this gorgeous couple in the comments section below.

