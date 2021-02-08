Seems like Hollywood is making sure that they extract all that is good in the timely opportunity called the Super Bowl. While Zack Snyder seized the moment and revealed Justice League trailer release date with a game reference, how could Marvel/Disney+ be behind? Turns out the Gods of the cinematic universe have decided to treat their fans too, and have released the trailer of their much-awaited flick, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The trailer is already on the top trending lists across the world and below is all you need to know about the same.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier led by Anthony Mackie was in the making for the longest time. The still from the sets and constant gossip kept the buzz going. It is the Disney Investor Day 2020 that brought the first look teaser of the show and fans were assured that 2021 will finally bring Sebastian Stan and Mackie on their screens.

Making the day more exciting and March more awaited is the trailer of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and we can see how massive a ride it is turning out to be. The trailer is an extension to the update worlds of the two superheroes who are Man Fridays to each other. Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), set out on a new mission and we exactly don’t know what that it. What we do know is the fact that they have got some kicka** updated suits and weapons that they haven’t used ever on screen.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is created by Malcolm Spellman and is directed by Kari Skogland. The show takes Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan on a journey after the events of Avengers: Endgame and pitches them against a mysterious baddie, who can also be seen in the trailer but not his face. Watch the trailer and let us know your reaction about it:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier releases on March 19. Stick to Koimoi for more!

