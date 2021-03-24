Lately, WWE is making some smart changes to its Wrestlemania 37 plans. Amongst one such is said to be the Universal Championship match- Roman Reigns vs Edge. What could it be? Any guesses? Hint- It might get changed to a triple threat match.

Advertisement

At a recent pay-pe-view, we saw how visually appealing it was to watch Daniel Bryan taking on Roman. The match was a show-stealer of Fastlane with both men showing their in-ring skills and giving their best. After a long time, we got a critically acclaimed match with fans showering their love.

Advertisement

Capitalising on such praises and the outcome of Fastlane’s match, WWE is planning to make it a triple threat between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 37. Yes, Bryan is likely to get added to the Universal Championship match and believe us, it would be fun to watch.

Any official information is yet to come out but plans for Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan are in a full swing for Wrestlemania 37. Let’s see what happens on the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled to take place on 10th and 11th April 2021. It will be taking place in Raymond James Stadium of Tampa Bay, Florida. The ticket sale has been kickstarted.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair made a lot of noise recently over her removal from Wrestlemania’s poster. She was even absent from last week’s RAW. It was a bit unexpected given her match was almost on the cards with Asuka at Wrestlemania. Speculations on her closeness with AEW too took full force. Thankfully, nothing of that sort is happening as the queen herself has given a full stop to all the suspense.

It’s the culprit Covid-19 that has stopped Charlotte Flair from performing the action for WWE. Yes, the news has been confirmed by Charlotte herself of being tested positive for the virus.

Must Read: Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Movie To Release On TV As A Limited Series



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube