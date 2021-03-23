Last week we saw two unexpected things happening from WWE camp. The first one was Charlotte Flair removed from Wrestlemania 37 new updated poster. Another one was a bit more shocking as Batista’s name went missing from the list of Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020. Now, here’s all you need to know about both the mysteries.

For the unversed, not just Wrestlemania 37 poster but even last week’s RAW saw the absence of Charlotte Flair. It was a bit unexpected given her match was almost on the cards with Asuka at Wrestlemania. Speculations on her closeness with AEW too took full force. Thankfully, nothing of that sort is happening as the queen herself has given a full stop to all the suspense.

It’s the culprit Covid-19 that has stopped Charlotte Flair from performing the action for WWE. Yes, the news has been confirmed by Charlotte herself of being tested positive for the virus. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I have tested positive for COVID and have been home resting *praying hands emoji* Thank you, everyone, for your love *heart emoji* *queen emoji*.”

I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏 Thank you everyone for your love ❤️ 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021

We exactly don’t know when the virus contracted Charlotte but it seems like owing to recovery reasons, WWE has cancelled her possible match with Asuka at Wrestlemania 37. Makes sense! We wish her a speedy recovery.

Another mystery bomb is Batista’s exclusion from the Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020. For those who are unware, he was all set to be inducted during this year’s ceremony. But as of now, the plans are cancelled. Wondering why? Well, the reason is good enough.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, sources close to WWE have stated that Batista’s induction is put on hold due to the absence of a crowd. This year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony will be pre-recorded in the absence of a live audience and truly, the animal doesn’t deserve that. Hopefully, he’ll be getting honoured next year.

