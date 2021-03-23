Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Mike Tyson is set to hit the small screen as a limited series.

The project, which began life as a movie in 2014, will be produced for the small screen by Foxx, who will play the boxer, and executive produced by moviemaking heavyweights Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Terence Winter was initially on board to write the screenplay, but newcomer Colin Preston has now been primed to pen the series.

Foxx impressed fight fans last summer (20) when he showed off his bulked-up physique – as he got into character to play Tyson – in shots posted online.

His isn’t the only limited series focused on the fearsome heavyweight – but the only one backed by Tyson himself.

The boxer recently lashed out at Hulu executives after they revealed they had ordered a series, titled Iron Mike, from I, Tonya screenwriter and director Craig Gillespie and executive produced by Margot Robbie and Karin Gist.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson says. “Now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.” (KL/DL/LOT)

