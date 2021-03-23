WrestleMania 37: Bad Bunny Accepts The Miz's Challenge For A Match & Says, "I Accept It B**ch, I'll See You..."

Bad Bunny is hoping to beat wrestler The Miz in a match at the upcoming Wrestlemania 37.

Advertisement

The Puerto Rican rapper has found himself in the middle of rising tensions with Miz, which came to a head during WWE Raw on Monday night (22Mar21) when Bunny smashed a guitar over Miz’s back.

Advertisement

After the antagonising display, Bad Bunny grabbed a mic and told Miz: “You know what? I accept your challenge, b**ch. I will see you at WrestleMania.”

Wrestlemania 37 takes place on 10 and 11 April, beginning at 8 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere around the world.

Bad Bunny’s love of pro wrestling has long been documented, with the Dakiti star delighted to perform his tune Booker T at the Royal Rumble WWE event last month. (SVB/WN/DMC)

What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny & Miz’s argument? Are y’all watching WrestleMania 37? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens’ Love Tale Was Much More Than A Fairytale Romance & These Red Carpet Moments Are Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube