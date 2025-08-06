The countdown has begun for Alien: Earth, the upcoming sci-fi horror series set in the iconic Alien franchise. Ahead of its premiere next week, the show is already generating buzz, garnering praise from critics and debuting with a strong Rotten Tomatoes score.

Backed by Ridley Scott, director of the original 1979 Alien film, and helmed by Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth promises a fresh yet terrifying chapter in the beloved franchise. Read on to learn more about the series, what critics are saying, and where to stream it in India and the U.S.

What’s Alien: Earth All About

The sci-fi horror series takes place in a world where cyborgs (humans with biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (artificially intelligent humanoid robots) live with humans on Earth. When a mysterious deep-space research vessel crash-lands on the planet, Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag team of soldiers learn about the greatest threat to Earth.

It is revealed that Wendy is no ordinary woman; she is a hybrid, a first-of-its-kind humanoid robot with human consciousness. Alien: Earth also features Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, among other cast members.

Alien: Earth – Critical Response

The series currently holds an impressive 90% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Stylistically bold and scary as hell, Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth transplants the Xenomorph mythos into the television medium with its cinematic grandeur intact while staking out a unique identity of its own.”

Alien: Earth – OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

The first two episodes of the series will be released on FX and FX on Hulu in the U.S. on August 12, 2025, followed by a weekly release schedule until September 23. In India, Alien: Earth will officially premiere on Jio Hotstar on August 13, 2025 (IST).

Alien: Earth Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Zack Snyder Secretly Filmed Green Lantern For Justice League—But Studio Cut It At The Last Minute!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News