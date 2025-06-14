The upcoming sci-fi horror series, Alien: Earth, is slated to premiere in the US on FX and Hulu. Based on the Alien film franchise and backed by Ridley Scott, the director of the original Alien film, the series is created by Noah Hawley, the man behind acclaimed shows like Fargo and Legion. If you are wondering when and where you can watch the eagerly anticipated series in India, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out what Alien: Earth is about and where you can stream it in India.

Alien: Earth – Plot, Cast & Setting

Set in the year 2120, the series takes place in a world where cyborgs (humans with biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (artificially intelligent humanoid robots) live with humans on Earth. When a deep space research vessel crash-lands on the planet, Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag team of soldiers learn about the greatest threat to Earth.

But Wendy is no ordinary woman; she is a hybrid, a first-of-its-kind humanoid robot with human consciousness. The series also features Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Indian actor Adarsh Gourav in key supporting roles.

When & Where To Stream Alien: Earth In India?

It has been officially confirmed that the series will premiere on Disney+ in international territories like the UK and Singapore. The first two episodes will be released on Disney+ on August 13, 2025, followed by a weekly release schedule through September. Since Disney+ content is available in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, Alien: Earth is expected to premiere in India on Jio Hotstar concurrently. However, the streaming service has yet to make an official announcement.

More About The Alien Film Series

The Alien franchise (excluding Predator crossover films) began with Ridley Scott’s cult film in 1979. It featured Sigourney Weaver in the role of Ellen Ripley, the sole survivor in a space vessel, who battles a deadly alien creature. The 1986 sequel was directed by James Cameron, where Weaver reprised her role as Ripley, who tries to protect herself and a young girl from a terrifying alien threat. Subsequently, Alien 3 (1992) was helmed by David Fincher, and the fourth movie, Alien: Resurrection (1997), was directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. In addition, Ridley Scott also directed two more films – Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017). And the most recent entry was Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus (2024).

Alien: Earth Trailer

