The Reema Kagti directorial Superboys Of Malegaon is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. After making an extremely disappointing opening, the second day only saw a minimal growth. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Superboys Of Malegaon Box Office Collection Day 2

The Adarsh Gourav starrer saw the lowest opening of 2025 in Bollywood and earned even below 1 crore. It opened at a mere 50 lakhs at the box office on its first day. On its second day, the movie managed to see a slight growth of 30%.

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, Superboys Of Malegaon amassed 65 lakhs* on its 2nd day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.15 crore*. The movie remains below 2 crores, with the day-wise collections not surpassing even 1 crore.

This is truly disappointing since the movie opened to a good response from the critics and masses alike. However, the same is not reflecting at the box office. Superboys Of Malegaon has recorded the lowest opening of 2025 in Bollywood, falling under films like Loveyapa (1.25 crores) and Azaad (1.50 crores). The Adarsh Gourav starrer is relying heavily on a positive word of mouth, and it needs to buckle up in the coming days.

The movie has witnessed a box office clash with the Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy. However, the latter is doing much better than Superboys Of Malegaon. Crazxy amassed around 2.63 crores within its 2 days which is almost 56% higher than the Reema Kagti directorial.

Talking about the movie, Superboys Of Malegaon is based on the 2008 documentary Supermen Of Malegaon. It is a true story of some men who came together to make a movie for the small-town folks of Malegaon within their limited resources and aid. The movie stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 22: Only 0.45 Crores Away From Becoming A Super-Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News