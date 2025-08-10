Tom Cruise has had a huge year after he returned as Ethan Hunt for the last time in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Now, one of his earlier science fiction films has made a quick return to streaming after disappearing for a while. Around 12 years ago, Cruise teamed up with Olga Kurylenko, Morgan Freeman, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Oblivion, a story about a man fighting to protect humanity after a stranger changes everything on Earth.

Oblivion Returns On This Platform After Leaving Prime Video

The movie was available on Prime Video until June, and it has now reappeared on Peacock for all subscribers. When it first came out, it earned middling scores on Rotten Tomatoes but drew comparisons to Blade Runner for its vision of a bleak future.

Tom Cruise in OBLIVION pic.twitter.com/64JlpgIAvi — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) June 29, 2025

It was Cruise’s first collaboration with director Joseph Kosinski, who later worked with him again on Top Gun: Maverick, a global box office success. Kosinski has since directed Only the Brave, Spiderhead, and now F1: The Movie with Brad Pitt while also being attached to a possible Top Gun sequel.

The Dangerous Stunts That Define Tom Cruise’s Career

This is no secret that Cruise is known for pushing himself with dangerous stunts. In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, he repeatedly drove a motorbike off a massive cliff before parachuting to safety, per Collider.

‘The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History’ Tom Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff in Norway six times for a scene in the new Mission Impossible movie pic.twitter.com/0yENnxGXR4 — imstillculture (@imstillculture_) June 24, 2023

For The Final Reckoning, he filmed a long scene while walking on the wings of a biplane without any parachute at all, saying a chute could have killed him if it caught on the plane. In Fallout, he even broke his ankle mid-scene, and the footage made it into the final cut.

Oblivion is once again streaming on Peacock.

Oblivion Trailer

