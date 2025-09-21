Teja Sajja’s Mirai managed to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office in 7 days. The actor is now trying to surpass the lifetime collection of his debut film HanuMan, which earned 200+ crore at the box office. However, it is very close to its next milestone at the box office.

How Much Does Teja Sajja’s Film Need to Earn?

Teja Sajja‘s film is all set to enter the top 5 worldwide Telugu grossers of 2025. It is currently the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. To become the 5th highest grosser, the film needs to surpass the lifetime collections of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and HIT 3.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Collection

In 8 days, Mirai stands at a worldwide collection of 105.26 crore. It has managed to bring 25.2 crore gross collection from overseas. With a gross collection of 80.06 crore in India, the film has hit a remarkable worldwide collection.

Is Mirai A Hit At The Box Office?

Mirai is mounted on a budget of 60 crore, and it has managed to earn 67.85 crore in India. It has managed to churn out a profit of 13% at the box office. The film needs to earn a total of 120 crore at the box office to become a hit.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Game Changer: 191.81 crore Kuberaa: 138.85 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crore HIT 3: 120.58 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crore Mirai: 105.26 crore Thandel: 89.45 crore Kingdom: 82.58 crore

Mirai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 8 days.

India Net Collection: 67.85 crore

India Gross Collection: 80.06 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Profit: 7.85 crore

ROI%: 13.08%

Overseas Gross Collection: 25.2 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 105.26 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

