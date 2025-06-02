Housefull 5 is all set to witness its grand release this Friday. Yes, we’re just four days away from the film’s arrival, and all eyes are set on its performance. Since it’s a big film with the brand value of a popular franchise, box office enthusiasts are pinning high hopes on it. The only major concern is Akshay Kumar’s poor form. In the post-COVID era, his high-budget films have failed miserably at ticket windows. Will this biggie turn the tables? Is it on track to deliver a big day 1 collection in India? Let’s find out through the advance booking report!

Good buzz on the ground

The padding of the Housefull franchise, the mind-blowing cast, and the entertaining trailer have made the situation favorable for the upcoming comedy thriller. The magnum opus promises to be a complete family entertainer, and so far, it has managed to build good buzz on the ground level. The enthusiasm could be seen through the movement at ticket windows as tickets are being sold quickly.

How is Housefull 5 faring in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office?

Compared to Akshay Kumar’s previous releases, Housefull 5 is trending much better in the advance booking. As of 11 am IST, it has sold over 26,000 tickets across the country for day 1. It equals a collection of around 92 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. This includes a sale of both A and B versions.

The film isn’t getting stuck, and every hour, a healthy upward graph is witnessed in ticket sales, which is a good sign. The momentum is likely to continue till the release day.

Surpasses Mission Raniganj’s in day 1 pre-sales

With a gross of around 92 lakh already in the kitty, Housefull 5 has surpassed Mission Raniganj‘s 80 lakh gross. However, it is yet to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 opening day pre-sales at the Indian box office post-COVID. Before the day ends, it is expected to enter the list by beating Khel Khel Mein’s 1.56 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 10 day 1 advance bookings of Akshay Kumar post-COVID (in gross):

Sooryavanshi – 5.35 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 4.85 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 4.68 crores Sky Force – 3.82 crores OMG 2 – 3.50 Bachchhan Paandey – 3.19 Ram Setu – 2.32 Raksha Bandhan – 1.93 Kesari Chapter 2 – 1.84 Khel Khel Mein – 1.56

