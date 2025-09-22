Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 managed to surpass the 50 crore weekend at the box office. In three days, the film stands at a total net collection of 53.5 crore at the box office. This solid half-century weekend by India’s biggest courtroom franchise proves its unbeatable pull at the box office.

Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Register Powerful Sales

The word-of-mouth of the film is terrific, and the family audiences continue to drive impressive footfalls. In fact, it has set the stage for a powerful weekday run ahead. It has registered powerful sales over the opening weekend on BMS.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, September 21, Jolly LLB 3 registered a collection of 21 crore at the box office, which is a growth of 68% at the box office from the opening day, which registered 12.5 crore collection on day 1. In fact, in three days, the film has registered three opening day records.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 12.5 crore

Day 2: 20 crore

Day 3: 21 crore

Total: 53.5 crore

Here are the three records: Jolly LLB 3 has registered on the opening weekend.

Biggest Weekend For The Franchise

Jolly LLB 3 has registered the biggest opening weekend for the Jolly LLB franchise. With 53.5 crore weekend box office collection, it has registered the biggest weekend for the franchise. Here’s how all three films fared on the first weekend.

Jolly LLB: 12.51 crore

Jolly LLB 2: 50.46 crore

Jolly LLB 3: 53.50 crore

Top 10 Opening Weekends Of 2025

Jolly LLB 3 has also entered the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 for a Bollywood film, surpassing Jaat and pushing Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 out of the top 10. Kesari sequel registered an opening weekend of 29.62 crore.

War 2: 179.25 crore (4-day weekend) Chhaava: 121.43 crore Housefull 5: 91.83 crore Sikandar: 86.4 crore Saiyaara: 84.5 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore (4-day weekend) Sky Force: 73.2 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crore Jolly LLB 3: 53.50 crore Jaat: 40.62 crore (4-day weekend)

Top 10 BMS Weekend Sales Of 2025

Jolly LLB 3 also registered the 9th biggest ticket sales on BMS for a Bollywood film in 2025, surpassing Sunny Deol’s Jaat.

Here are the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood movie in 2025 on BMS during its opening weekend.

Chhaava: 3.07M War 2: 2.95M (4-day weekend) Saiyaara: 2.25M Raid 2: 1.23M (4-day weekend) Housefull 5: 1.18M Sitaare Zameen Par: 1.12M Sikandar: 1.03M Sky Force: 935K Jolly LLB 3: 930K Jaat: 603K (4-day weekend)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Beats Son Of Sardaar 2 Overseas, Close To 50 Crores Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News