Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 managed to bring a good opening day collection at the worldwide box office. The film is gearing up for a bigger and better weekend after a terrific word-of-mouth from the audiences and critics alike! It would be interesting to see if the film crosses the 50 crore mark worldwide over the weekend.

Akshay Kumar’s 2nd Best Opening

Akshay Kumar managed to surpass the worldwide opening collections of Sky Force and Kesari: Chapter 2. He stayed below Housefull 5’s worldwide opening, bringing Akshay Kumar the second-best worldwide box office opening in 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office

The courtroom drama opened with a gross collection of 4.5 crore overseas. Adding to the gross opening collection of 15.04 crore in India, Jolly LLB 3 hit a total worldwide collection of 19.45 crore at the box office.

Akshay Kumar‘s Kesari Chapter 2 earned 13.52 crore on day 1 at the worldwide box office and Sky Force earned 19.55 crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 8 days.

India Net Collection: 12.75 crore

India Gross Collection: 15.04 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 19.45 crore

About Jolly LLB 3

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the official synopsis of the film says, “Smart-alec Jolly Mishra and jugadu Jolly Tyagi clash in Judge Tripathi’s court with witty banter, wild twists, and heartfelt chaos in this ultimate courtroom comedy.” The film is rated 7.9 on IMDb currently and stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas, and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 23: Needs Only 11.46 Crores To Create History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News